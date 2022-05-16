What is post-Covid syndrome?

“The first reason is to prevent children from getting sick and from getting long Covid-19 syndrome, to reduce transmission in the community and to [allow] economies and educational institutions to stay open without having to shut down repeatedly,” she said.

Swaminathan said children who do not have underlying health conditions should not be prioritised for vaccination over the elderly with weaker immune systems.

“Older adults are at a much higher risk of severe illness than children, but once countries have managed to vaccinate these groups, children and adolescents can also get vaccinated.”

Swaminathan said while children and adolescents also experience side-effects from vaccination, these are often mild and only last for a few days.

“So far, from the children vaccinated around the world, we know that side-effects are very rare,” she said.

