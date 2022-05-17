About 9-million people have reapplied for the R350 grant

About 9-million applications have been received for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant since the application channel opened on April 23.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency has seen an increase in new applicants for the grant.

“Most applications are from those who previously applied for the grant.

“In the last cycle, more than 15-million applications were received, of which approximately 10.6-million were approved and paid,” he said.