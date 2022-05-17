Alleged Hawks impostor accused of extortion denied bail

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday denied bail to alleged Hawks impostor Stanley Ewulu, 42, a Nigerian living in Sandton.

Ewulu is facing charges of extortion, corruption and being in the country illegally.

It is alleged Ewulu and his co-accused Peter Molomo, 38, who was granted bail during their second appearance on March 22, approached a complainant and introduced themselves as Hawks investigators from the Pretoria office.

They allegedly demanded R300,000 to destroy a case docket that was opened against him and promised to hand over a vehicle that belonged to the complainant, as well as his refugee documents that were confiscated by the Sunnyside police, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.