South Africa

'Barbaric!' — SA reacts to white student allegedly urinating on black student’s belongings

17 May 2022 - 09:25
Stellenbosch University has suspended a white student after he urinated on a black student's study material.
Stellenbosch University has suspended a white student after he urinated on a black student's study material.
Image: Supplied

A video of a white Stellenbosch University student allegedly urinating on a black student’s belongings has angered many online, with most users calling for the perpetrator to be expelled from the university. 

In the now-viral video, Babalo Ndwayana can be heard condemning Theuns du Toit for urinating on his desk, laptop and books.

The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the Huis Marais residence on campus which Ndwayana shares with Du Toit’s friend. The incident happened at about 4am.

The video sparked a racial storm, with the university suspending Du Toit.

The university said a detailed investigation would determine the final outcome and that expulsion or criminal charges were not excluded from the available options based on the findings.

“The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident,” said Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Dr Choice Makhetha.

“The Huis Marais house committee is committed to transformation. Our quick and decisive response to the matter at hand should demonstrate our commitment to all people of this country. They also called a house meeting to ensure that the whole house understands the situation and what needs to continue to change to prevent a repeat of any similar action,” he added.

The SA Students Congress’s (Sasco) Stellenbosch branch said anything short of expulsion and potential criminal charges would be regarded as an injustice.

“This racist criminal act deserves the highest punishment. If we are to have confidence that the university truly respects and protects the right of students, particularly the black marginalised students, we demand that the university and all relevant authorities ensure that justice prevails,” said Sasco.

EFF Student Command spokesperson Xola Mehlomakulu also condemned the incident.

He said they will continue to fight for decolonisation of higher education.

Here's a glimpse into what many are saying on social media:

