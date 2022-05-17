'Barbaric!' — SA reacts to white student allegedly urinating on black student’s belongings
A video of a white Stellenbosch University student allegedly urinating on a black student’s belongings has angered many online, with most users calling for the perpetrator to be expelled from the university.
In the now-viral video, Babalo Ndwayana can be heard condemning Theuns du Toit for urinating on his desk, laptop and books.
The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the Huis Marais residence on campus which Ndwayana shares with Du Toit’s friend. The incident happened at about 4am.
A white student urinates all over a black first year students room, claims this what 'they' do to black boys. I cannot keep quiet about this, justice need to be served. I urge you to play your part so this cannot be covered up pic.twitter.com/kbPVZuP6YT
The video sparked a racial storm, with the university suspending Du Toit.
The university said a detailed investigation would determine the final outcome and that expulsion or criminal charges were not excluded from the available options based on the findings.
“The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident,” said Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Dr Choice Makhetha.
“The Huis Marais house committee is committed to transformation. Our quick and decisive response to the matter at hand should demonstrate our commitment to all people of this country. They also called a house meeting to ensure that the whole house understands the situation and what needs to continue to change to prevent a repeat of any similar action,” he added.
The SA Students Congress’s (Sasco) Stellenbosch branch said anything short of expulsion and potential criminal charges would be regarded as an injustice.
“This racist criminal act deserves the highest punishment. If we are to have confidence that the university truly respects and protects the right of students, particularly the black marginalised students, we demand that the university and all relevant authorities ensure that justice prevails,” said Sasco.
EFF Student Command spokesperson Xola Mehlomakulu also condemned the incident.
He said they will continue to fight for decolonisation of higher education.
Here's a glimpse into what many are saying on social media:
Shame on #StellenboschUniversity… anti-black racism is shameful and should not have a place in institutions of higher learning. Mostly because it’s idiotic. But above all: it’s violent— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 16, 2022
The white boy must be unconditionally expelled from all, & any university for 5 years!
If #StellenboschUniversity does not only expel but also press charges against the racist settler, we must make it our business to pay them a visit dressed in red!@Julius_S_Malema we will wait for your signal. 📍— Cameron Kendall Peters (@CameronKendall) May 16, 2022
The #StellenboschUniversity student that urinated on another students belongings is barbaric to say the least. He should not only be expelled but also be formally charged for whatever possible. It disgusts me that we share this earth with people like that.— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) May 16, 2022
Pissing on anyone's belongings is barbaric, doesn't matter what color you are. This kid needs to be expelled. #StellenboschUniversity— GiggleTwig (@SpaceTwig) May 16, 2022
He must never be allowed to study in any university for the next 5 years. No government entity should employ him for the next 10 years. He must replace the laptop he destroyed before leaving.We can't keep dealing with race issues while we try to make money #StellenboschUniversity— Maka_Kairo (@kairos_stepmom) May 16, 2022
The #StellenboschUniversity video is appalling and disgusting behavior, I can’t believe we live amongst such cruel individuals, esp in this day and age, absolutely inhumane.— Michsawarii (@MichelleSawari) May 16, 2022
Victim Babalo Ndwayana explains what took place at #StellenboschUniversity and wants the racist Theuns Du Toit to be expelled— .🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) May 17, 2022
Theuns Du Toit must be expelled
😠😤😠😤#Malema Eskom Cyril Lorch Ramaphosa Zondo Zuma #OperationDudula #TheunsDuToit #PutSouthAficansFirst pic.twitter.com/fz4y5XN73q
