Case withdrawn against military vets charged after ministers 'held hostage'

The state has withdrawn the case against 53 military veterans who were arrested for allegedly holding cabinet ministers hostage in October last year.

The matter resumed on Tuesday at the Pretoria magistrate's court after it was postponed for a prosecution decision from the director of public prosecutions (DPP). The arrested veterans were facing 27 charges: one count of conspiracy to kidnap and 26 counts of kidnapping.

At the time, the state had said, it was considering adding terrorism-related charges.

TimesLIVE previously reported that defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele were allegedly prevented from leaving a meeting at a hotel in Tshwane.