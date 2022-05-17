×

South Africa

Gauteng minibus taxi driver cuffed for being 'three times over booze limit'

17 May 2022 - 11:13
The taxi driver found himself in handcuffs after being pulled over by traffic police.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng traffic police arrested a 36-year-old minibus taxi driver who was allegedly three times over the alcohol limit while behind the wheel in Carletonville on the West Rand.

The driver was arrested on Monday afternoon during a drunk driving operation conducted in the Carletonville policing precinct.

The alcohol breathalyser reading was recorded at 1.24mg/1,000ml which is three times over the prescribed legal limit of 0.24mg/1,000ml.

The driver is expected to appear in the Carletonville magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol often results in impaired driving causing unnecessary accidents and loss of lives. The Gauteng traffic police will continue to patrol on major routes to ensure that road users comply with the rules and regulations of the road,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Maremane said traffic police would conduct a series of road safety activations at various hazardous locations as part of its road safety education programme.

