South Africa

GBV survivors empowered with skills to help them earn living, not depend on their abusers

Powa believes this will lead to more abuse cases reported

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
17 May 2022 - 15:15
GBV survivors are taught skills, including baking and sewing, to be able to be self-sufficient and not rely on their abusers for survival.
GBV survivors are taught skills, including baking and sewing, to be able to be self-sufficient and not rely on their abusers for survival.
Image: POWA

An initiative that aims to empower gender-based violence (GBV) survivors has trained 55 women in skills including baking to help them earn an income.

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) communications manager Thandiwe McCloy said many women are stuck in abusive relationships because they depend on the perpetrator to survive. By providing survivors with skills to empower them to generate an income, they are more likely to speak out and report abuse if they experience it again, she said.

The initiative seeks to also ensure women do not find themselves tolerating abusive relationships, because they will not be financially dependent on their abusers.

“Having skills assists them to break the cycle of abuse, grow their confidence, unleash their potential and develop hope in the future,” she said.

McCloy said they were happy the first group of survivors has completed their training.

“Service providers have offered to provide ongoing mentorship, which is great," she said. 

Through this nationwide initiative which will run until the end of the year, GBV survivors are gaining knowledge in skills such as make-up application, wig-making, nail care and eyelash extension. They are also taught how to drive, sew and bake and are offered computer and HIV counselling skills.

A 44-year-old GBV survivor who attended the skills development programme said she loved the classes on nail care, make-up, wig-making and eyelash extension. The woman said she struggled to do acrylic nails as her abuser hurt her arm and damaged her fingers when he twisted her hand.

The beneficiaries of the programme are abused women who have received counselling at Powa offices and NGOs Powa has partnered with through the #EndDomesticSilence initiative. The NGOs, all based in GBV hotspots, include:

  • Ubuhle Bobunye Bomanyano in Gauteng;
  • On Eagles Wings in the Eastern Cape;
  • Banna Ba Kae in the North West;
  • Bushbuckridge Youth Development Organisation in Mpumalanga;
  • Batho Ba Lerato in the Free State; and
  • Nhlayiso Community Health and Counselling Centre in Limpopo.

