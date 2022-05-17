GBV survivors empowered with skills to help them earn living, not depend on their abusers

An initiative that aims to empower gender-based violence (GBV) survivors has trained 55 women in skills including baking to help them earn an income.

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) communications manager Thandiwe McCloy said many women are stuck in abusive relationships because they depend on the perpetrator to survive. By providing survivors with skills to empower them to generate an income, they are more likely to speak out and report abuse if they experience it again, she said.

The initiative seeks to also ensure women do not find themselves tolerating abusive relationships, because they will not be financially dependent on their abusers.

“Having skills assists them to break the cycle of abuse, grow their confidence, unleash their potential and develop hope in the future,” she said.

McCloy said they were happy the first group of survivors has completed their training.

“Service providers have offered to provide ongoing mentorship, which is great," she said.