South Africa

Got the petrol price blues? Here are 10 everyday items that cost less than a litre of petrol

17 May 2022 - 15:17
The price of petrol could rise by R3.50 a litre in June. File photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

Motorists are bracing for another painful fuel price increase in June.

Government’s suspension of the R1.50 cut in the general fuel levy, in addition to changes in the oil price and rand may well see an increase in excess of R3 a litre. Shortages in supply are affecting the diesel price.

The department of mineral resources and energy said last month the fuel levy cut prevented an increase of R2 per litre for petrol and R3 per litre of diesel. 

It said the price hikes were influenced by external factors beyond its control.

“With respect to diesel, apart from increasing crude oil prices, there is also a shortage of diesel supply due to lower exports from Russia as a major exporter of distillate fuel at discounted prices. That is why the price increase for diesel is higher than that for petrol.”

TimesLIVE reported that the end of the emergency fuel levy cut could see motorists pay R3.50 more for a litre of petrol. This means motorists could fork out about R25.50 a litre depending on the grade and region.

Feeling down about high petrol prices?

Here are 10 items cheaper than a litre of petrol:

1. A litre of long life full cream milk — R14,99; 

2. A loaf of bread — between R10,99 and R19;

3. 1 litre Coca-Cola — R16;

4. Carling Black Label or Savanna cider (330ml) — R13.99- R17,99;

5. 1.5 litres bottled water — R14,99;

6. Eggs (6) — R14,99;

7. 2-ply facial tissues (180s) — R14,99;

8. Data — 100MB of data on MTN is R15 for 30 days and a weekly chat bundle on Telkom is R18;

9. If the petrol price is giving you a headache, you can buy Grandpa headache tablets (10s) — R14,99, and;

10. You can keep up with the latest in award-winning journalism with a Sunday Times subscription — R20 for the first month.

