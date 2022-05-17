How can I get R1,000 for getting vaccinated?

The government has announced that it will be giving people who get a Covid-19 vaccine a chance to win R1,000.

The reward programme, “Ke Ready” or “I am Ready”, is to encourage young people to get their jabs.

According to the health department, at least 6.5m young people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

How can I get the R1,000 reward?

Young people are invited to create videos of themselves getting vaccinated and share them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Once uploaded, you must tag #Keready2vax. Five videos will win their makers R1,000 each, every week.

“All you have to do is create a video of yourself getting vaxed — whether you’re getting your first, or second, or your booster shot.”