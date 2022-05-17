×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How can I get R1,000 for getting vaccinated?

17 May 2022 - 07:00
The government has announced that it will be giving people who get a Covid-19 vaccine and record it a chance to win R1,000, Five awards will be made every week.
Image: UCT News/ Twitter

The government has announced that it will be giving people who get a Covid-19 vaccine a chance to win R1,000.

The reward programme, “Ke Ready” or “I am Ready”, is to encourage young people to get their jabs.

According to the health department, at least 6.5m young people have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or two-dose Pfizer vaccine. 

How can I get the R1,000 reward?

Young people are invited to create videos of themselves getting vaccinated and share them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Once uploaded, you must tag #Keready2vax. Five videos will win their makers R1,000 each, every week.

“All you have to do is create a video of yourself getting vaxed — whether you’re getting your first, or second, or your booster shot.”

Who should get a booster shot and when?

Those who have received their initial single dose of the J&J vaccine are eligible for their first booster after 60 days. 

They can also get a second booster, 90 days after the first. 

People aged 12 to 17 should receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to complete the vaccination series.

“People who have received a complete vaccine series (two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of the J&J vaccine) will be eligible for a booster vaccine six months after receiving their last vaccine dose.” 

A third dose of the vaccine for people aged 12 and older who are severely immunocompromised must be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.

Can boosters be mixed?

Boosters can be mixed, which means people can choose between the J&J and the Pfizer booster, said the department. 

“Both the first and second booster doses may be homologous or heterologous.

“You are now able to get a mixture of the J&J and Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19. You just have to be fully vaccinated with the one, then ask for the other as a booster, after either 60 or 90 days, depending on which you got first.”

