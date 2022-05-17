Investigators find violent Hoërskool Jan Viljoen brawl involved 'third parties'

He said they found other pupils who had been involved in the brawl whom they have not yet identified but that the fight also involved “third parties”.

The recommendation was for disciplinary processes to be carried out against identified pupils as well as newly identified pupils and the so-called third parties.

The recommendations also involved the establishing of a grievance committee to handle events before they escalate and that there be diversity training implemented at the school.

The school made headlines in February when racism allegations surfaced. This was after several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media.

Video footage of a fight, between a male and a female pupil, was shared on social media and WhatsApp messages containing racial slurs were also shared. This resulted in a clash between parents.

Heading back to the school on Tuesday, Lesufi said he would not comment until he had seen both the investigation report, which he received three weeks ago, and a report by the SA Human Rights Commission which also probed the incident.

He called the report “a work in progress”.

Lesufi met parents at the school. In February, he was late to the parents' meeting and when he arrived a huge storm prevented the meeting from continuing.