LISTEN | Forget R50m, Dirco planning to give R350m to Cuba: AfriForum

AfriForum’s campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says court records in the case lodged against the department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco), show the grand total of its planned donation to Cuba to actually be R350m and not R50m, as was initially reported.

Duvenage said this became clear after the civil rights organisation’s legal team asked for the court record as part of its review application.



Listen to what he had to say: