×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Why the surge in flu cases?

17 May 2022 - 13:29 By TIMESLIVE
NICD explains the flu. Stock photo.
NICD explains the flu. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Diego_cervo

Many people have been complaining about flu symptoms.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) explains the surge in infections and the effectiveness of flu vaccines.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

NICD identifies case of Lassa fever in KZN — 5 things you should know

How do I know if I have lassa fever, and is there a vaccine for it? Here's what you need to know.
News
23 hours ago

After two years of playing cat-and-mouse, Covid is now more predictable: studies

SA positivity rate surges to 23% from 19% in one day, with scientists pointing to two Omicron variants as the culprits
News
4 days ago

How can I reduce the spread of flu and Covid-19?

As we navigate flu season, how can we best protect ourselves?
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August
Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities