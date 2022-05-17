Police training base being monitored after reports of 'horrific conditions'

On the arrival of the trainees, the kitchen did not serve all trainees with the required food rations.

“Meals for the trainees were not in accordance with the SAPS' prescribed menu that is utilised in all of the SAPS academies. The SAPS' menu for BPDLP was provided by a nutritionist, taking into consideration the activity level and total daily energy consumption a trainee undergoes, during the BPDLP. The SANDF was utilising their own menu and trainees were not receiving the same portion sizes and some did not receive all the rations served.

“The preparation and serving of meals, for the 3,000 trainees, was delaying and hampering the time slots for presenting the BPDLP. Trainees were standing in queues for a long time to be served and eventually not all learners received the correct meals, due to a shortage of food.

“Trainees who did not receive the prescribed food rations were given loaves of bread to compensate for the lack of food. This was not in line with the dietary menu of SAPS and the Implementation Protocol, which was signed between the SAPS and the SANDF.”

During an inspection, it was found that meals for 3,000 trainees were not being prepared in suitably-sized pots and there was a lack of adherence to the Occupational Health and Safety Act (Ohasa) requirements, which created a challenge related to the serving of meals and the provisioning of adequate portions to the trainees.

“It was further identified that the SANDF did not have enough relevant equipment to prepare meals for 3,000 trainees, in accordance to the Ohasa requirements. There were not enough serving stations to ensure the smooth running of the serving of meals and, therefore, the set serving time of 45 minutes to one hour was not adhered to.

“The shortage of dinnerware and cutlery also contributed to delays. This in turn contributed to the delay in the starting time of the classes,” said Masemola.