×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | What action should be taken against the 'Stellenbosch University urinator'?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 May 2022 - 13:00
Stellenbosch University has suspended a white student after he urinated on a black student's study material.
Stellenbosch University has suspended a white student after he urinated on a black student's study material.
Image: Supplied

A video of a white Stellenbosch University student urinating on a black student’s belongings has led to calls for him to be expelled and criminally charged.

In the video, which has gone viral, student Babalo Ndwayana can be heard asking Theuns du Toit why he is urinating on his desk, laptop and books.

The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the university's Huis Marais residence Ndwayana shared with Du Toit’s friend.

The video has sparked outrage, with many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, calling for Du Toit to be expelled.

“The white boy must be unconditionally expelled from all and any university for five years!” Ndlozi said.

Others called for criminal charges to be laid against Du Toit.

The university suspended Du Toit and said a full investigation is under way.

It said this investigation would determine the final outcome and possible expulsion or criminal charges based on the findings.

“The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident,” said Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Dr Choice Makhetha.

“The Huis Marais house committee is committed to transformation. Our quick and decisive response to the matter should demonstrate our commitment to all people of this country. They also called a house meeting to ensure that the whole house understands the situation and what needs to continue to change to prevent a repeat of any similar action,” he added.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stellenbosch University perpetrator was friend of victim’s roommate

Stellenbosch University student Babalo Ndwayana says the student who urinated on his belongings in his room was his roommate's friend and sometimes ...
News
4 hours ago

'Barbaric!' — SA reacts to white student urinating on black student’s belongings

Stellenbosch University says a detailed investigation will determine the final outcome and expulsion or criminal charges are not excluded from the ...
News
4 hours ago

'He needs to be expelled': Unathi Nkayi enraged by video of white student urinating on black student's books

"This student has been suspended. He needs to be expelled, have criminal charges against him and be banned from all institutions of learning," wrote ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Stellenbosch University suspends white student who urinated on black student's study material

Stellenbosch University on Monday suspended a white student who urinated on a black student’s laptop and textbooks.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August
Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities