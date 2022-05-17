POLL | What action should be taken against the 'Stellenbosch University urinator'?

A video of a white Stellenbosch University student urinating on a black student’s belongings has led to calls for him to be expelled and criminally charged.

In the video, which has gone viral, student Babalo Ndwayana can be heard asking Theuns du Toit why he is urinating on his desk, laptop and books.

The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the university's Huis Marais residence Ndwayana shared with Du Toit’s friend.

The video has sparked outrage, with many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, calling for Du Toit to be expelled.

“The white boy must be unconditionally expelled from all and any university for five years!” Ndlozi said.

Others called for criminal charges to be laid against Du Toit.