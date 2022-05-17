POLL | What action should be taken against the 'Stellenbosch University urinator'?
A video of a white Stellenbosch University student urinating on a black student’s belongings has led to calls for him to be expelled and criminally charged.
In the video, which has gone viral, student Babalo Ndwayana can be heard asking Theuns du Toit why he is urinating on his desk, laptop and books.
The incident took place on Sunday in a room at the university's Huis Marais residence Ndwayana shared with Du Toit’s friend.
The video has sparked outrage, with many, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, calling for Du Toit to be expelled.
“The white boy must be unconditionally expelled from all and any university for five years!” Ndlozi said.
Others called for criminal charges to be laid against Du Toit.
The university suspended Du Toit and said a full investigation is under way.
It said this investigation would determine the final outcome and possible expulsion or criminal charges based on the findings.
“The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident,” said Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Dr Choice Makhetha.
“The Huis Marais house committee is committed to transformation. Our quick and decisive response to the matter should demonstrate our commitment to all people of this country. They also called a house meeting to ensure that the whole house understands the situation and what needs to continue to change to prevent a repeat of any similar action,” he added.
