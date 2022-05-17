×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA braces for possible full week of load-shedding — Here’s the difference between stages 3 and 4

17 May 2022 - 14:00
Load-shedding may continue the entire week, says Eskom. Stock photo.
Load-shedding may continue the entire week, says Eskom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Eskom has warned of a full week of load-shedding, saying stage 4 may continue if the power utility fails to gather enough generation capacity to feed national peak demand.

On Monday the embattled power utility increased load-shedding to stage 4 after unit 2 at the Kusile Power Station tripped, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it. 

Eskom said it has 1,904MW on planned maintenance, while 17,255MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

According to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, Eskom suffered at least eight major breakdowns at its power stations, worsening strain on the already fragile and constrained power system.

He said the expected return of some of those units to service this week may not be enough to suspend load-shedding.

“If we look at the week ahead, we are short of the generating capacity we need to supply the country’s demand. 

“It’s important to make the point that load-shedding may increase if there are additional breakdowns. The three units we expected to return to service have returned. However, because of unreliability and the unpredictability of our system, should something drastic happen we may be forced to increase the stage of load-shedding from 3 to 4,” he said.

eThekwini load-shedding exemption 'will change soon', warns De Ruyter

Eskom says the exemption from load-shedding for the eThekwini municipality, which was hit by devastating floods last month, could soon change as this ...
News
1 day ago

What is the difference between stages 3 and stage 4? 

Stage 3 load-shedding means up to 3,000MW of capacity needs to be shed. Consumers can expect to be shed up to nine times over a four-day period for two hours at a time or nine times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

Stage 4 load-shedding means up to 4,000MW of capacity needs to be shed. Consumers can expect to be shed up to 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

eThekwini’s exemption from load-shedding to change

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the exemption from load-shedding for the eThekwini municipality could soon change as this was under review.

“The eThekwini municipality has almost recovered its operations in terms of distribution in the regions affected by the floods. It is not being load-shed but this will change soon and the teams, Eskom and eThekwini municipality, are reviewing the situation,” said Mantshantsha.

The municipality was exempted from load-shedding due to the floods that left thousands displaced and housed in community halls and churches.

In a statement, the municipality said it was not exempt from load-shedding. 

“Full automated load-shedding is not possible, but customers must remain prepared for load-shedding,” said the municipality.

It said due to many abnormal network configurations as a result of the flood disaster, customers may not be supplied in their usual load-shedding blocks.

“Please also note the stage of load-shedding in eThekwini may differ from the national stages. The power system is dynamic and eThekwini will respond accordingly to requests from Eskom for purposes of national grid stability,” it said. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | 'Eskom system is unreliable, unpredictable': COO explains move to stage 3 load-shedding

Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding on Monday evening, according to COO Jan Oberholzer.
News
1 day ago

RECORDED | Eskom media briefing on system challenges

Eskom is hosting a virtual media briefing on Monday morning where the power utility's management will provide an update on the system challenges.
News
1 day ago

Malema instructs lawyers to do everything possible to reverse sale of SAA

The EFF on Monday said it had instructed its lawyers to challenge the sale of loss-making SA Airways.
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August
Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities