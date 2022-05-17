Stellenbosch University is probing another racist incident

Stellenbosch University on Tuesday said it was probing yet another racial incident which occurred recently at the institution.

In a statement, the university said: “An investigation is also under way into an alleged incident that occurred at the law dance on Thursday 12 May when racist remarks were allegedly made towards a female student.

“University authorities are in discussion with individuals, attendees of the dance, faculty leadership and student representatives to ascertain the facts at hand as well as more information about the formal complaint by the affected student.”

It said authorities had met the affected student and she had been helped in the process of reporting the matter to the university’s equality unit.

The institution said the law faculty will ensure that she has access to the necessary counselling services.

Stellenbosch this week experienced a widely publicised allegedly racist incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

This after a video of a white student urinating on a black student’s belongings went viral.

In the video, first-year student Babalo Ndwayana can be heard asking Theuns du Toit why he was urinating on his desk, laptop and books.