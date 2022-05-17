This is a wake-up call for Stellenbosch, says student leader

Kobokane told TimesLIVE on Tuesday she is concerned about the incident — in which a white student urinated on a black student’s laptop and other belongings — in the context of previous “harrowing violations” of human rights.

“This is the wake-up call that the institution needs, that students need,” Kobokane said. “You can’t go around doing whatever you want and there are no consequences for your actions.”

She said the SRC would assist the victim, Babalo Ndwayana, if he wanted to lay a criminal charge against the perpetrator, Theuns du Toit, who has been suspended pending the outcome of a university investigation. Both are first-year students.