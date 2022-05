This is a wake-up call for Stellenbosch, says student leader

Kobokane said the SRC wants Du Toit to be expelled. “We want to see some institutional changes. It is pretty evident that perhaps the culture in Huis Marais (the residence where the incident occurred) is not conducive to a transformational and progressive Stellenbosch,” she said.

“If the university wants to be a zero-tolerance university, then people who go against the vision and the mission of the institution need to no longer be a part of the culture of the institution.”

Kobokane said the SRC had arranged transport for Ndwayana to return home for a period. “We engaged with the victim yesterday morning. He wasn’t in a good space at the time. It is quite a traumatic incident.

“There is never a good time for this but more especially for this to happen with exams about to start,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.