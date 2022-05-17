Victim of Stellenbosch University urine incident lays criminal charges

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the charge: “A 20-year-old complainant opened cases of housebreaking unknown, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria at about 2.30pm today at Stellenbosch police station for investigation. Investigations continue. No arrest as yet.”

The university has suspended first-year student Theuns du Toit over Sunday's incident, and launched an investigation.

The SA Human Rights Commission said it will investigate, and on Tuesday the university's student representative council called for Du Toit to be expelled.

In a video circulated on social media, Du Toit apologised to Ndwayana at a Huis Marais meeting. He has left the residence and is staying with his family.

The ANC said it noted “an increasing trend” of racism at Stellenbosch University “and the management’s lacklustre response to it”.

In a statement, it said: “The ANC fully supports the victim and calls on the university to act harshly against the white student who decided to shamelessly urinate on a fellow student in an act of sheer racism.

“There are also videos circulating purporting to be emerging from students of the university which attempt to paint the university as being 'soiled' by the admission as well as participation of black students on the campus."

The statement said provincial leaders would meet university management on Wednesday, support a student march on Thursday and ask to see higher education minister Blade Nzimande to air concerns about Stellenbosch.

The Democratic Alliance appealed to the university council to address the incident and clarify remedial action.

“We urge that the matter be handled with the requisite speed, diligence and seriousness demanded by the situation. We also encourage the university authorities to provide all necessary support to Mr Ndwayana to minimise the impact of this on his studies. He did not ask for this to happen, and he should not suffer adverse consequences,” the DA said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.