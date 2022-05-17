×

South Africa

RECORDED | Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption case returns to court

17 May 2022 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms firm Thales return to court on Tuesday for their ongoing corruption trial.

The case has been postponed several times due to legal challenges from Zuma.

READ MORE:

Another day, another delay in Zuma, Thales corruption case

Tuesday was a ‘holding date’ for SCA feedback on Zuma’s ‘reconsideration’ application, but it hasn’t materialised
News
16 hours ago

No chance of appeal, SCA tells Zuma: Corruption trial set for April 11

The Supreme Court of Appeal has refused to entertain an application by former president Jacob Zuma to appeal against Pietermaritzburg trial court ...
News
1 month ago

PEC blamed for poor supporter turnout at Zuma court case

The ANC KZN provincial executive committee has been blamed for the poor turnout at the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma at the ...
Politics
3 months ago
