RECORDED | Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption case returns to court
17 May 2022 - 10:15
Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms firm Thales return to court on Tuesday for their ongoing corruption trial.
The case has been postponed several times due to legal challenges from Zuma.
TimesLIVE
