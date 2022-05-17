WATCH | UKZN student Dumisani Ngobese speaks about his first day at work
Graduate started in the office of the chairperson at the Calvin and Family Group on Monday
Dumisani Ngobese could never have expected that photos of him in tears would lead to his first day at work, which he described as “exceptional”.
The 23-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate spoke to TimesLIVE after his first day on the job at the Calvin and Family Group on Monday.
The company, which has a focus on agriculture and minerals, hired him after images of his tearful graduation walk went viral.
Ngobese said he was brought to tears by “mixed emotions” on the day.
Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli offered the young graduate a job soon after his photos went viral.
“I’m one of those billion black kids who used to go to bed not knowing were the next meal is going to come from,” he said.
Mathibeli said Ngobese will work closely with him as president of the company.
Ngobese is looking forward to continuing his studies.
TimesLIVE
