×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | UKZN student Dumisani Ngobese speaks about his first day at work

Graduate started in the office of the chairperson at the Calvin and Family Group on Monday

17 May 2022 - 15:32 By Thabo Tshabalala
Dumisani Ngobese with Calvin and Family owner Calvin Mathibeli, who has employed the graduate.
Dumisani Ngobese with Calvin and Family owner Calvin Mathibeli, who has employed the graduate.
Image: Supplied

Dumisani Ngobese could never have expected that photos of him in tears would lead to his first day at work, which he described as “exceptional”.

 

The 23-year-old University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate spoke to TimesLIVE after his first day on the job at the Calvin and Family Group on Monday. 

The company, which has a focus on agriculture and minerals, hired him after images of his tearful graduation walk went viral. 

Ngobese said he was brought to tears by “mixed emotions” on the day. 

Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli offered the young graduate a job soon after his photos went viral.

“I’m one of those billion black kids who used to go to bed not knowing were the next meal is going to come from,” he said.

Mathibeli said Ngobese will work closely with him as president of the company.

Ngobese is looking forward to continuing his studies. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cheers all round as UKZN produces its first deaf graduate

Future forensic scientist Voloshni Annamallay made history on Monday when she became the University of KwaZulu-Natal's first deaf graduate.
News
3 hours ago

Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job

A 23-year-old graduate, who moved South Africans with his tears on the University of KwaZulu-Natal graduates' stage, will start his new job on Monday.
News
1 day ago

First in-person graduation season in three years set to start at UKZN

The University of KwaZulu-Natal is to kick off its first in-person graduation season since 2019 on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  3. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  4. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August
Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities