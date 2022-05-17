‘When will it end? Let him rest,’ pleads Zuma’s family after corruption trial postponed

In the wake of yet another court postponement, the family of scandal-prone former president Jacob Zuma has pleaded with the courts to “let the old man rest”.

“We cannot wait until these cases are over. We are really tired. He is tired. These cases never end. Let him rest. When will it end?” said Zuma’s brother Joseph.

The 80 year-old former head of state was at his rural homestead, KwaDakwadunuse in Nkandla, when his corruption trial was postponed to a holding date of August 1 at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Joseph told TimesLIVE when he saw Zuma last Friday, he was “in good spirits. He was sitting with two women from the Zion church who had brought prayers.”

Senior Zuma family member Khanya said he was happy the former president’s health had stabilised.

“He wasn’t OK recently but the doctor often comes to see him here [in Nkandla]. When the situation is too serious, he is referred to a hospital. He is OK now.”

“Zuma is brave. He stays at home and attends to people who always come to see him. We don’t get a chance to see him sometimes because he is always busy meeting people.”