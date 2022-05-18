×

South Africa

Courier company driver who faked robberies is bust with police uniforms

18 May 2022 - 08:17 By TimesLIVE
The Protea Glen man was found with 14 JMPD reflector jackets.
Image: SAPS

It was a two-for-one bust when Gauteng police investigated a man for possession of police uniforms as they discovered he had opened cases of fake robberies.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Protea Glen on Monday, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

“Police pounced on the suspect at his property, where a reported stolen iPhone was recovered together with 14 reflector jackets of the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD).

“It is alleged the suspect used the reflector jackets to pose as a police official and stopped people on roads with the intention of robbing them.

“Further investigations revealed the suspect, who is a driver at a courier company, is linked to 12 cases of robbery in which the same suspect is a victim after he was supposedly robbed at gunpoint of merchandise to be delivered.”

The cases were opened in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of theft, perjury and possession of police uniforms.

TimesLIVE

