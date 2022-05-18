'Eating is becoming a luxury' — Here are 8 tips Mzansi is using to deal with rising food prices
Business Times reported that rising food prices in several countries on the continent could result in social unrest if governments continue to fail to cushion consumers.
Rising food, electricity and fuel prices have South Africans sharing what they are doing to survive amid rising prices of basic food and household items.
A Twitter thread asking users which everyday items have skyrocketed in price saw them share the items they have learnt to compromise on and hacks to try keep in budget, including shopping for specials, and switching to cheaper brands and retailers.
Eating is becoming a luxury. https://t.co/9bK8Z0XNX4 pic.twitter.com/h3fDPmeQUm— The Psalmist (@PsalmistOfZion) May 16, 2022
Cooking oil dominated the list of expensive food items many are learning to either live without or compromise on by buying cheaper brands.
Here are eight ways Mzansi is saving amid high food prices:
CHANGE RETAILERS
BUY CHEAPER BRANDS
Black Cat Peanut Butter = R74. 99— Oslimax (@Oslimax) May 16, 2022
I've downgraded to the No Name Brand ngoku😂
DITCH THE OIL
Ive started cooking without oil, and im never going back😃— Not The Real Clint (@ClaassenClint) May 16, 2022
... AND USE AN AIR FRYER INSTEAD
I told the family no more slaap chips! We going to be airfrying now 🤦🏽♀️🙈 the amount of oil that's been wasted with chips, as they loooove it with masala & vinegar!— Melisha (@Melisha_Empire) May 16, 2022
MAKE SOUP WITH LEFTOVERS
I make more soup 🍲 don’t throw away food : a good stew / soup uses up good tasty leftovers— Smalltalkdaily Research (@smalltalkdaily) May 17, 2022
AVOID WEEKLY 'TOP-UPS'
GO 'ON DIET'
CREATE A BUDGET AND STICK TO IT, EVEN IF YOU HAVE TO PUT IT IN AN ENVELOPE
Make your own and your kids clothes if possible.— Mrs Djelibeybi (@mrsdjelibeybi) May 17, 2022
Do you hair at home yourself.
Have a budget and stick to it.
Use the envelope method for budgeting.
Beyond rising food prices, motorists are bracing for another fuel price hike in June.
Government’s suspension of the R1.50 cut in the general fuel levy, in addition to changes in the oil price and rand, may well see an increase in excess of R3/l. Shortages in supply are affecting the diesel price.
It reported that among contributing factors are the war in Ukraine, bans on food exports such as palm oil, supply-chain glitches and a drought affecting the US wheat crop which has sent prices rocketing.
In March, the UN’s FAO food price index soared 13%, the fastest on record, before easing slightly in April, says the report.
