South Africa

'Eating is becoming a luxury' — Here are 8 tips Mzansi is using to deal with rising food prices

Business Times reported that rising food prices in several countries on the continent could result in social unrest if governments continue to fail to cushion consumers.

18 May 2022 - 14:04
Rising food, electricity and petrol prices mean households are facing a tougher outlook in the months ahead.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Rising food, electricity and fuel prices have South Africans sharing what they are doing to survive amid rising prices of basic food and household items. 

A Twitter thread asking users which everyday items have skyrocketed in price saw them share the items they have learnt to compromise on and hacks to try keep in budget, including shopping for specials, and switching to cheaper brands and retailers.

Cooking oil dominated the list of expensive food items many are learning to either live without or compromise on by buying cheaper brands. 

Here are eight ways Mzansi is saving amid high food prices:

CHANGE RETAILERS

BUY CHEAPER BRANDS

DITCH THE OIL

... AND USE AN AIR FRYER INSTEAD

MAKE SOUP WITH LEFTOVERS

AVOID WEEKLY 'TOP-UPS'

GO 'ON DIET'

CREATE A BUDGET AND STICK TO IT, EVEN IF YOU HAVE TO PUT IT IN AN ENVELOPE

Beyond rising food prices, motorists are bracing for another fuel price hike in June.

Government’s suspension of the R1.50 cut in the general fuel levy, in addition to changes in the oil price and rand, may well see an increase in excess of R3/l. Shortages in supply are affecting the diesel price. 

Business Times reported that rising food prices in several countries on the continent could result in social unrest if governments continue to fail to cushion consumers. 

It reported that among contributing factors are the war in Ukraine, bans on food exports such as palm oil, supply-chain glitches and a drought affecting the US wheat crop which has sent prices rocketing.

In March, the UN’s FAO food price index soared 13%, the fastest on record, before easing slightly in April, says the report.

