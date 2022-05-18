×

South Africa

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died

18 May 2022 - 18:28 By TIMESLIVE
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.
Image: Gallo Images

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died.

Moerane’s family confirmed that the former mayor and ANC leader in Johannesburg has died, exactly a week since his car accident.

He had been in the Netcare Milpark Hospital since last week where he remained unconscious until his death on Wednesday.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile said Moerane died on Wednesday afternoon.

“We confirm we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon. His passing has saddened us,” Maile said.

This publication reported last week that Moerane was fighting for his life after being involved in a horrible accident.

Moerane was the ANC caucus leader in Johannesburg, a position he had held since the local government elections in 2021. Moerane was expected to contest the regional chair position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference next weekend. 

The conference was postponed last week after his car accident. It is not clear whether it will go ahead as planned.

He was the city’s mayor for a month after the death of then mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident in the south of Johannesburg.

Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die in the past year.

He was elected mayor a month before local government elections last year after the death of Matongo.

Matongo was also a mayor for a month having been elected after the death of Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 complications.

