South Africa

‘Forward’ is the only way for school embroiled in race wrangle: Lesufi

18 May 2022 - 11:19
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revisited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Tuesday.
Image: Gauteng education department

Vorentoe” (forward) was the word of the day for Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi when he revisited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

He was there on Tuesday to engage with staff and parents about an investigative report into racially charged brawls between black an white pupils in February.

At the time the school was in the spotlight after a series of videos showing clashes between pupils, and racially charged voice notes, went viral.

Demonstrators from political organisations, race groups and worried parents amassed at the school gates where there were clashes.

Lesufi’s planned meeting with parents on the evening of February 17 was cut short after a violent storm, but he was able to report that initial investigations had also uncovered that a staff member employed by the school governing body (SGB) had been suspended due to sexual harassment allegations.

On Tuesday another evening storm forced the meeting with parents into the school hall, where Lesufi and others reported back on an investigation into the clashes conducted by private investigators appointed by the school.

Luke Enslin, representing Specialised Security Services, said they had identified pupils and others who they suggested needed to face disciplinary processes.

Lesufi supported a suggestion that diversity training was needed at the school to teach pupils and staff about each other’s cultures. 

In contrast to February, the throngs of parents, political parties and other interest groups were replaced by a handful of concerned parents.

They asked the MEC about racism at the school, but none asked about the sexual harassment allegations against the staff member.

Lesufi told the media he was engaging with the report and would provide feedback.

“I received the report today. It was sent with the other investigation three weeks ago but I missed it. 

“Because it involves children we need to liaise with our legal team and process the report before we make the pronouncement.”

Vorentoe. This school is not going backwards
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has also been asked to investigate the racial incidents and was asked by the Gauteng education department to come up with a framework to employ at the school and others to help create unity. 

“We are dealing with the management of rights,” Lesufi said.

“We have asked the SAHRC to give us a template [to deal with the situation] because the underlying tone is race, so it needs to assist us in the management of pain.

“We’ve taken a reconciliation approach and a unity approach and the framework will help children with the mindset that we are one nation.”

He said he was a fan of the school and would remain involved to ensure it did not go in the “wrong direction”.

“The report is not flattering in that it involves race relations,” he responded to a parent asking about its contents. 

“It’s not only about race but how we conduct ourselves. We come from different cultures. Some have beliefs to which others may not know how to respond. This is evident, and I believe it is crucial to remove this element of race [and install] an element of respect.

“Since we were here there is an element of ill discipline. Some students feel protected to do wrong things because we came here. We will not allow this.”

He said if this behaviour was allowed the school would be going backwards and there would eventually be a loss of students.

“Not in this school will we have parents who say their child cannot play with another child because their family is different.

“Here we are entering uncharted waters and we say to parents, this job is not easy. But the country belongs to all of us and we are creating an environment we can be proud of.

“I want to come to the next rugby or cricket or soccer match. That is where unity is built.

Vorentoe. This school is not going backwards.”

With that, at 6pm load-shedding kicked in and the school fell into darkness.

TimesLIVE

