‘Forward’ is the only way for school embroiled in race wrangle: Lesufi

“Vorentoe” (forward) was the word of the day for Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi when he revisited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

He was there on Tuesday to engage with staff and parents about an investigative report into racially charged brawls between black an white pupils in February.

At the time the school was in the spotlight after a series of videos showing clashes between pupils, and racially charged voice notes, went viral.

Demonstrators from political organisations, race groups and worried parents amassed at the school gates where there were clashes.

Lesufi’s planned meeting with parents on the evening of February 17 was cut short after a violent storm, but he was able to report that initial investigations had also uncovered that a staff member employed by the school governing body (SGB) had been suspended due to sexual harassment allegations.

On Tuesday another evening storm forced the meeting with parents into the school hall, where Lesufi and others reported back on an investigation into the clashes conducted by private investigators appointed by the school.