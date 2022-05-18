×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Government denies allegations National Treasury is refusing to release funds to rebuild KZN after flooding

18 May 2022 - 10:00
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams says the state allocated relief in a phased approach, with the first being immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase involving reconstruction and repair. File photo.
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams says the state allocated relief in a phased approach, with the first being immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase involving reconstruction and repair.  File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Government has denied allegations by the DA that National Treasury is refusing to release funds allocated for rebuilding parts of KwaZulu-Natal destroyed by floods last month. 

Spokesperson Phumla Williams said the allegations are malicious and work is under way by government to help communities rebuild.

Williams said government allocated relief in a phased approach, with the first being immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase involving reconstruction and repair. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana revealed last month that R1bn had been set aside to help rebuild homes and infrastructure destroyed by torrential rains in the province. 

In its media briefing earlier this week, the DA said funds were no longer coming and affected municipalities would have to reprioritise their budgets to rebuild.

Williams, however, said a process needs to be followed before the funds can be released.

“The process includes provinces and municipalities making applications for these funds to the National Disaster Management Centre and department of human settlements who, after processing them, submit them to National Treasury. The funds are available shortly after National Treasury receives and processes an application.”

She assured South Africans no-one will be left behind in the process of rebuilding.

“It has been just over a month since heavy flooding wreaked havoc across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West.  In all these provinces, government and all stakeholders have been hard at work to recover from these tragic events. Government is mobilising all available resources and undertaking every effort to ensure that, as we rebuild, no-one is left behind,” said Williams. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sapref continues contaminant cleanup a month after KZN floods

SA's largest crude oil refinery Sapref is forging ahead with its cleanup of contaminants that washed up onto beaches close to the south Durban site ...
News
1 day ago

State-owned land identified in KZN for resettlement of families affected by floods: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is mobilising all available resources to help provinces affected by the deadly floods last month as ...
Politics
1 day ago

Operation Dudula demands jobs for unemployed youth

Operation Dudula introduced a group of young people who voluntarily offered to help affected communities and rebuild the province despite allegedly ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  2. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News
  3. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  4. ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he ... South Africa
  5. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August