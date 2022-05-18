×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I'm organising an event, how can I make it safe for my guests?

18 May 2022 - 07:00
The WHO urges those attending events to wear a mask. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/kellyermis

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends hosting events or gatherings in well-ventilated spaces to prevent easy transmission of the coronavirus, encouraging people to wear masks and keep a social distance of at least a metre from one another. 

“The virus that causes Covid-19 spreads easily indoors, especially in poorly ventilated settings. Outdoor venues are safer than indoor spaces.

“Make your event as safe as possible for guests. Keep it small and short. Encourage people to wear masks and ensure enough space for guests to be at least a metre apart,” said the organisation. 

It also encourages hosts to provide guests with masks, alcohol-based hand sanitiser or soap and water, tissues and bins with lids that close.

Current Covid-19 regulations require people who attend indoor and outdoor gatherings involving more than 100 people to be fully vaccinated and in possession of a valid vaccination certificate or a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test, recognised by WHO, and which was obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of the gathering. 

A maximum of 50% of the venue capacity may be occupied if these conditions are met.

