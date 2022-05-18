In Eldorado Park, people hold their breath when the lights go on

Eldorado Park mother Toni Heynes never thought she would need to hit the bush for firewood to prepare a hot meal for her family.

This has been her reality since the township south of Johannesburg was plunged into darkness four weeks ago, just as the Highveld’s biting winter crept in.

Johannesburg power utility City Power said Eldorado Park, like other areas south of the city, has a problem with cable theft which leads to power outages and low voltage. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they were dealing “with localised outages” in Eldorado Park which are largely caused by cable theft.

“Our security management team has teamed up with Johannesburg metro police and the police service in policing, patrolling and protecting the electricity network in the area,” Mangena said.

The power outage crippling parts of Eldorado Park started with a substation that caught fire on Good Friday. A week later, just hours after an announcement that power would be restored, a transformer blew up at the substation.

It was during these outages, City Power said, that cable thieves struck and cables were vandalised, which led to further delays.

Heynes’ power supply was off for 11 days after Good Friday on April 15, came back on for two days before going off again, and was finally restored last Sunday.

She is part of a community group which patrols the streets at night to prevent cable theft.

She said though it was dangerous to patrol as cable thieves are often armed, they had no choice as the city was unable to prevent cable theft.

“On one occasion the cable thieves shot at us but our patrols are important to protect our infrastructure.”