‘It was the better option’ — Pravin Gordhan defends decision to privatise struggling SAA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has defended the decision to privatise embattled SAA, saying there were several contributing factors to the decision including that it was dormant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, government announced it had concluded the sale of a 51% interest to private consortium Takatso without disclosing the price.

Speaking on Cape Talk, Gordhan defended the decision to privatise the struggling national carrier, saying the decision was the better option.

“You have an asset, which you could have disposed of, and there would have been a sale of some buildings and so on. All 4,000 odd staff would have lost their jobs and would have walked away with something like R28,000. The alternative was much better for the staff and the airline that we can make it work,” Gordhan said.

Previously, he described SAA as a fiscal drain costing government more than R49bn in bailouts since 2006 and failing to make a profit since 2011.

“Despite its rich history, SAA has struggled financially over the past decade because of gross mismanagement, corruption, state capture and abuse of SAA resources.

“This caused persistent financial losses, internal controls were decimated, there was a breakdown of consumer trust and confidence, and ultimately a loss in market share,” he said.