×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

JMPD sounds warning on illegal land invasions in the city

18 May 2022 - 11:54
The illegal land invasion operation at Zandspruit informal settlement on Tuesday.
The illegal land invasion operation at Zandspruit informal settlement on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has urged communities not to take part in illegal land invasions and the purchasing of illegal land.

JMPD officials conducted an operation to crack down on illegal land invasion at Zandspruit informal settlement on Tuesday in collaboration with police.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they demolished three brick and mortar structures built on a pavement which were unoccupied.

“The three structures were built in an area where they are not supposed to be. The people who bought them were occupying the land illegally. Two of the structures were on the pavement and that is not allowed due to bylaws and the National Road Traffic Act,” he said.

He said many land invasion operations had been conducted in Johannesburg this year and more were planned.

“We urge people not to partake in this illegal activity and we urge members of the public who come across any illegal land invasion or have information regarding land invasion to contact the City of Johannesburg.”

Fihla urged the public to be cautious.

“There are laws governing the building of structures in the city and within the province. You cannot build a structure on land you don’t legally own. You find the land is privately owned or is owned by the city or province. Before you can build on that land, you need to have authorisation from the private landowner, the city or the province.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Government denies allegations National Treasury is refusing to release funds to rebuild KZN after flooding

Spokesperson Phumla Williams said the allegations are malicious and work is underway by government to help communities rebuild.
News
2 hours ago

Now Covid-19 kills nature reserve as invaders unleash rubble trouble

The virus gave its name to a shack city that mushroomed near Cape Town airport during lockdown.
News
1 week ago

It is time to ditch SA’s failed land reform programme

Land restitution became the central point of focus, yet by its very nature it had no prospect of addressing wider land shortages.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  2. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News
  3. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  4. ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he ... South Africa
  5. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August