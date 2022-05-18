JMPD sounds warning on illegal land invasions in the city

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has urged communities not to take part in illegal land invasions and the purchasing of illegal land.

JMPD officials conducted an operation to crack down on illegal land invasion at Zandspruit informal settlement on Tuesday in collaboration with police.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they demolished three brick and mortar structures built on a pavement which were unoccupied.

“The three structures were built in an area where they are not supposed to be. The people who bought them were occupying the land illegally. Two of the structures were on the pavement and that is not allowed due to bylaws and the National Road Traffic Act,” he said.