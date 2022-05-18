×

South Africa

Lamola calls for no stone to be left unturned in Stellenbosch University’s urination investigation

Minister called on parents to ‘teach their children love’

18 May 2022 - 08:55
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has called for a thorough investigation into the Stellenbosch University viral video. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has called on Stellenbosch University to investigate the racist incident involving white student Theuns du Toit, who urinated on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana’s laptop, desk and books. 

The minister condemned incidents of racism at schools and universities and called on parents to “teach their children love”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to condemn the racist incidents that continue to raise their ugly heads in some high schools and at the University of Stellenbosch.

“The university must leave no stone unturned when investigating the incident. All of us must send a clear and unambiguous message that there is no space for racism in our country. Parents must teach their kids love and to embrace diversity and not racism,” said the minister. 

The incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, sent shock waves across the country.

Ndwayana was reportedly sleeping in his room at the university’s Huis Marais residence when a white student walked into his room at about 4am and started urinating on his study material. 

Ndwayana can be heard asking the student why he was urinating.

The perpetrator says “huh”, and the shocked victim repeats the question.

Still urinating, Du Toit responds: “I’m waiting for someone.”

When Ndwayana inquires further, Du Toit responds by referring to him as “boy”. 

According to News24, Ndwayana said, the student told him “it’s a white boy thing”, which he interpreted to mean “this is what they [white boys] do to black boys”.

The university has since suspended du Toit but student leaders are calling for his expulsion.

On Tuesday Ndwanyana laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism at Stellenbosch police station.

