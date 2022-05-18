LISTEN | 'Conflicted Ramaphosa can’t suspend Mkhwebane,' Mpofu argues in impeachment case

In an attempt to halt Ramaphosa from suspending her, Mkhwebane laid out her case before the Western Cape High Court.

Mkhwebane is being “victimised” by the head of state, head of parliament and the chief justice, Mpofu argued.

Mpofu said the court is being “fooled” by parliament.

TimesLIVE

