Man who tried to buy child rape victims' silence with R10 gets life in jail

A 31-year-old man who tried to buy the silence of his child rape victims with R10 was on Wednesday sentenced to two life terms by the Mankweng regional court in Limpopo.

The incidents occurred in Toronto, Mankweng, in September 2017, when the accused lured two minor child neighbours playing in the street into a house.

He called each child into the house on different occasions, with the promise of giving them money.

“The minors would follow him into the room, and he would undress them before raping them. He would give them R10 after the incident and warn them not to tell anyone,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The first victim was 11 when she was raped.

She told her mother 10 days later and the matter was reported to the police.