South Africa

One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in KwaDukuza

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
18 May 2022 - 13:39
A medical helicopter was called to assist a patient wounded in the shooting.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

One person was killed and two wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chief Albert Luthuli Street in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, on Wednesday afternoon.

IPSS Medical arrived on the scene to find three people in a vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“One patient was stabilised by IPSS Medical advanced life support and the decision was made to activate the AMS helicopter to airlift the patient to an appropriate facility.”

Emergency Medical Rescue Services also transported one patient to a nearby facility for further care.

“The third victim succumbed to their injuries and was declared [dead] on [the] scene,” said IPSS.

The area remains a crime scene and the cause of the shooting will be investigated.

