Petrified city officials 'held hostage' after power trip in Mamelodi East

City of Tshwane energy and electricity officials were allegedly held hostage in Mamelodi East on Tuesday evening and forced to disconnect the electricity supply in a neighbouring area.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the community was angered by a trip at the Mamelodi 2 substation caused by overloading due to load-shedding.

He said service delivery would be adversely affected in parts of Mamelodi East because of the incident.

“Teams were on site attending to a service interruption when some community members serviced by the Mamelodi Hinterland substation held the city’s system operators hostage and forced them to switch off electricity at Nellmapius Ext 22 and 24.

“The petrified officials had no choice but to comply for safety reasons. Officials from the Tshwane metro police department were summoned to assist but were chased away by some sections of the community,” he said.

Some residents were under the impression the neighbouring area was responsible for their electricity woes.