Pointless, senseless, ridiculous: Cosatu slams Mthethwa’s R22m flag

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) is the latest to blast sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa over plans to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag.

The department last week said the government had budgeted R22m to install the flag as part of its national monumental flag project and that the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

The installation of the flag will cost R17m while geotechnical studies will cost another R5m.

In a statement, the trade union said the vanity project was pointless and the idea that it will attract tourists was senseless and ridiculous.

“Many people around the world are being squeezed by the rising cost of living and they do not have the money to go around looking at flag monuments. SA has enough tourist attractions and does not need another inept government department to waste millions of rand on a misguided project to attract tourists,” said Cosatu.

It said the money could be used to pay nurses, doctors, teachers, police officers and other hard-working public servants who’ve had their salaries frozen since 2020.

“It is ridiculous that South Africans are now exposed to the obscene spectacle of a clueless government department squandering R22m on a 100m flag monument,” said Cosatu.

“This is an insult to workers and South Africans in general. The same department failed to pay thousands of struggling artists, musicians and sports professionals who were unable to work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The presidency, Treasury and the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation need to intervene, stop this wastage, and scrap this waste of taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”