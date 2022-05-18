POLL | Are you buying Nathi Mthethwa’s explanation for the R22m flag?

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s defence of a R22m, 100m-high “monumental” flag has sparked fresh debate about the project.

The department said it had budgeted R17m for the installation of the flag and R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would serve as a national landmark and tourist attraction.

Mthethwa justified the project and its cost on eNCA this week, saying the project should be seen in the broader context of deepening social cohesion.

He said research by the department found that many citizens were not familiar with national symbols.

He said the flag would be seen from afar and would be lit at night, because "education has to continue, both day and night".

Mthethwa added the project will create jobs in the construction and steel industry.

“The value will outlive us,” he said.

Some have agreed with the minister’s explanations, saying the flag will be a source of pride for the country. Others said the money would have been better sent elsewhere.