Traditional healer sentenced to life in jail for burning girlfriend alive in 2021

A North West traditional healer who burnt his girlfriend alive and stabbed her in the abdomen several times while she was burning has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The North West High Court, sitting at the Mogwase regional court, sentenced Thapelo Ramoruki to life for the murder of Tsholofelo Tsheko, who was his girlfriend and the mother of his month-old child.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to a further six years for pointing a firearm.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the sentences would run concurrently.

On January 12 2021, Ramoruki drove with Tsheko, their baby and Tsheko’s younger brother to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child.