South Africa

Tshwane technicians return to work after electricity 'hostage drama'

18 May 2022 - 16:46
Tshwane technicians have resumed work on electrical infrastructure after allegedly being held hostage by irate residents. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/romanzaiets

Tshwane technicians have resumed work in Mamelodi after some of them were “held hostage” in Mamelodi East on Tuesday evening and forced to disconnect power to a neighbouring area.

After the incident, the city withdrew its teams from sites in Mamelodi due to safety concerns.

The community was angered by a trip at the Mamelodi 2 substation caused by overloading due to load-shedding.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said officials resumed duties on Wednesday after meeting ward councillors who undertook to tell their constituencies to stop interfering with operational teams and intimidating city staff.

“After a successful meeting was convened this morning [Wednesday] between the region 6 management and the ward councillors in the affected areas, a decision was taken to resume duties after an undertaking from the councillors.”

Petrified city officials 'held hostage' after power trip in Mamelodi East

City of Tshwane energy and electricity officials were allegedly held hostage in Mamelodi East on Tuesday evening and forced to disconnect the ...
News
6 hours ago

The meeting was fruitful and the city expected communities to heed the appeals of their councillors.

“This developing phenomenon of harassment and robbery of officials while on duty has been experienced in Nellmapius, some parts of Soshanguve and now some sections of Mamelodi. Service interruptions relating to water and electricity occur from time to time due to a slew of factors, such as theft of cables, vandalism of infrastructure and illegal connection,” he said.

Load-shedding imposed by Eskom had compounded problems as electricity infrastructure was not designed to be switched on and off frequently.

TimesLIVE

