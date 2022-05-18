Tshwane technicians return to work after electricity 'hostage drama'

Tshwane technicians have resumed work in Mamelodi after some of them were “held hostage” in Mamelodi East on Tuesday evening and forced to disconnect power to a neighbouring area.

After the incident, the city withdrew its teams from sites in Mamelodi due to safety concerns.

The community was angered by a trip at the Mamelodi 2 substation caused by overloading due to load-shedding.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said officials resumed duties on Wednesday after meeting ward councillors who undertook to tell their constituencies to stop interfering with operational teams and intimidating city staff.