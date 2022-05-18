×

South Africa

WATCH | Political analyst Piet Croucamp confronts man who allegedly insulted and threatened him

18 May 2022 - 12:30
Political analyst Dr Piet Croucamp, far right, confronted the man over his insults.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Loanna Hoffmann

A video of political analyst Dr Piet Croucamp confronting a man who allegedly insulted and threatened him has garnered mixed reactions online. 

The North West University lecturer shared a video on social media of him confronting a man who allegedly insulted him while he was attending Grain SA’s agricultural exhibition in Bothaville, Free State. 

According to Croucamp, the man called him a “p**s” and said he was “bad for the Afrikaner”.

Croucamp is taking part in talks presented by the university at the exhibition this week. 

“Today at Nampo, this guy walked by, cursed at me, threatened and slapped my phone out of my hand. His reasons: I am a p** s who is bad for the Afrikaner,” said Croucamp.

In the video, Croucamp can be seen having an argument with the man. The man then walks  away as Croucamp follows him. 

Watch the video below:

Request for comment from Croucamp was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

On social media, many users weighed in on the incident.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

