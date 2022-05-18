Why NPA dropped case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage

Mahanjana said the complainants were also reluctant to proceed with the matter and sympathised with the accused. In their statements some indicated that they joined in the singing and dancing in the room with the veterans.

“One witness said in his statement that there was never a hostile environment in the room. Witnesses were unable to identify who performed what act at the scene.”

She said to date no further representations for reinstating prosecution from the complainants had been received.

After the incident in October, Gungubele spoke on a video, calling the incident “untenable and legally unacceptable”. He said the meeting broke down when consensus couldn't be reached, and it was said that a decision was taken to adjourn.

“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they [the military veterans] closed the doors. It is at that point we realised we were held hostage. It is a situation which was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully,” he said, adding that he hoped the “law would take its course”.

