×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Why NPA dropped case against military vets accused of holding ministers hostage

18 May 2022 - 20:07
Some of the war veterans in court after their arrest. File photo.
Some of the war veterans in court after their arrest. File photo.
Image: Jacques Nelles/Pool Feed/The Citizen

'No proof' is the reason the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given for the case against 52 liberation struggle war veterans being withdrawn. 

In October 2021, a group of military veterans allegedly held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele hostage at the St George's Hotel, forcing police and security forces to intervene and carry out arrests. 

LISTEN | 'We were held hostage': Minister speaks after dramatic rescue from Tshwane hotel

Defence minister Thandi Modise was reportedly "held hostage" at the St George's Hotel in Tshwane on Thursday.
Politics
7 months ago

The group appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday where the case was withdrawn. 

Explaining this development, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the decision came after careful consideration of the docket and representations made by the defence.

“The director of public prosecutions in the Gauteng division, Pretoria, decided to withdraw the charges against the war veterans,” she said, adding that the state was of the view that there was no prima facie case because neither the identities nor the individual acts committed by each individual accused could be proven.

“The manner in which the arrest was conducted also complicated identification as everyone on the scene was arrested except for the hostage victims. A process of elimination was then used to establish who were the attendees and/or employees of the hotel and who were the actual captors.

“After that process the police released some of the people who could not be linked before they even appeared in court. The accused now before court cannot be linked to the offences for the reasons stated,” she said.

170 minutes in Irene: How ministers were held hostage on Thursday night

Ministers and deputy minister say though they were held against their will, it was not a violent ordeal.
Politics
7 months ago

Mahanjana said the complainants were also reluctant to proceed with the matter and sympathised with the accused. In their statements some indicated that they joined in the singing and dancing in the room with the veterans.

“One witness said in his statement that there was never a hostile environment in the room. Witnesses were unable to identify who performed what act at the scene.”

She said to date no further representations for reinstating prosecution from the complainants had been received.

After the incident in October, Gungubele spoke on a video, calling the incident “untenable and legally unacceptable”. He said the meeting broke down when consensus couldn't be reached, and it was said that a decision was taken to adjourn.

“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they [the military veterans] closed the doors. It is at that point we realised we were held hostage. It is a situation which was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully,” he said, adding that he hoped the “law would take its course”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

One of the 53 military veterans arrested for allegedly holding cabinet ministers hostage has died

One of the 53 military veterans arrested for allegedly holding cabinet ministers hostage last year has died.
News
6 days ago

Military veterans will finally receive pension payouts, says Mabuza

Hundreds of military veterans will receive their long-waited pension payouts, deputy president David Mabuza announced on Saturday.
Politics
4 days ago

Ministers caught up in hostage drama 'with their own'

Defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele must make sure they're not entangled in ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

‘What hostage situation?’ Veterans issue denial and call for release of arrested 56

The disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association has demanded the immediate release of 56 people arrested for allegedly holding two ...
Politics
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  2. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News
  3. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  4. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  5. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August