South Africa

A 25-year-old driver nabbed clocking 234km/h on the N1

19 May 2022 - 13:44
Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has condemned the gross negligence and reckless driving by a 25-year-old man. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sashkin7

A 25-year-old driver was arrested late on Wednesday for clocking 234km/h on the N1 South outside Mookgophong.

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has condemned the gross negligent and reckless driving.

The man was detained at the Naboomspruit police station.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said most of the fatal accidents reported in the province are caused by speed, reckless and negligent driving. She commended law enforcement officers for the arrest, saying it must serve as a warning to other motorists who continue to disobey the rules of the road.

“I am disappointed and I want to condemn the behaviour of a young person who was caught around Mookgophong area yesterday doing a speed of 234km/h. We are not going to tolerate anyone who does not abide by the laws and our speed limits on the roads.

“I want to say to other young people who have cars and who are going to drive on the N1 to be responsible and join us in making sure that you comply, you follow the regulations. But we also want to send a warning that we will arrest, detain and make sure that you are answerable for your acts, every time you break the law.”

Lerule-Ramakhanya is currently in Waterberg leading a road safety operation at Mahwelereng in Mokopane ahead of an oversight visit at the local police station. She is also expected to lead a door-to-door campaign on gender-based violence around Mokopane late in the afternoon.

