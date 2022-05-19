×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bank lifts repo rate to 4.75%, affirming its inflation-targeting mandate

Increase expected by most economists and analysts after inflation for April remained at 5.9%

19 May 2022 - 16:12 By Thuletho Zwane
At 50 basis points, this was the biggest increase in the repo rate in more than six years and confirmed the Bank’s hawkish stance on inflation. Stock photo.
At 50 basis points, this was the biggest increase in the repo rate in more than six years and confirmed the Bank’s hawkish stance on inflation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates for a fourth consecutive meeting, as it moves to normalise policy from historical lows in a context in which a spike in global and domestic inflation has prompted both developed and developing markets to do the same.

After its three-day meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday lifted the repo rate by 50 basis points, as predicted by 16 of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters.

This was the biggest increase in the rate in more than six years, confirming the Bank’s hawkish stance as spiralling fuel and food costs push consumer price increases closer to the upper end of its target range.

To read the full story, visit BusinessLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Repo rate rises to 4.75%, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announces

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing any changes to the repo rate.
News
2 hours ago

Brace for a bumpy rates ride

Predicted interest rate hike by Reserve Bank would add to household distress.
Business Times
1 week ago

MPC: Consumers face a perfect storm of rate, fuel and food increases

Consumers will pay more for home loans, vehicle finance and credit cards after the central bank this week hiked the repo rate, and further increases ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August