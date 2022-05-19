Cape Town woman first South African to conquer Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse within 24 hours

The sustainability and wellness specialist said she was “hot more than I was cold” on the mountains.

“This actually turned into a challenge in itself which made me laugh, not in the moment obviously, but as I am reflecting,” she said. Before she conquered both mountains, she “never knew beauty like this existed”.

“But the one thing that blows my mind the most is that the weather Gods allowed me to summit exactly over the super blood moon eclipse. Whilst climbing Mount Everest I got to witness the moon set over Nepal and the sunrise over Tibet, an image I’ll never ever, ever forget. And whilst climbing Mount Lhotse I was gifted with being able to witness the sunrise illuminate Mount Everest,” she said.

Kloos promised to share more, but was decompressing from what was the most wildly beautiful experience.

“I feel good, strong, blissful and grateful for this epically special season. Thank you to everyone for the love and support. And to my team and Sherpa brothers, thank you for the laughs, dances, hugs and one incredible adventure,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.