×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town woman first South African to conquer Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse within 24 hours

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
19 May 2022 - 08:56
Remy Kloos is the first South African to conquer Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse and the first SA woman to climb Mount Lhotse.
Remy Kloos is the first South African to conquer Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse and the first SA woman to climb Mount Lhotse.
Image: via Instagram

A Cape Town woman has climbed Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, back to back, within 24 hours.

Remy Kloos is the first South African to conquer the double summit and the first SA woman to climb Mount Lhotse.

Everything still feels so surreal, I summited Mount Everest on May 15 and Mount Lhotse on May 16. Conditions where close to perfect, I was one of the first people to summit Mount Everest at about 5.30am and spent 45 minutes on top.

“When I summited Lhotse, two climbers where coming down from the summit and then she was all free,” she said in an Instagram post.

The sustainability and wellness specialist said she was “hot more than I was cold” on the mountains.

“This actually turned into a challenge in itself which made me laugh, not in the moment obviously, but as I am reflecting,” she said. Before she conquered both mountains, she “never knew beauty like this existed”.

“But the one thing that blows my mind the most is that the weather Gods allowed me to summit exactly over the super blood moon eclipse. Whilst climbing Mount Everest I got to witness the moon set over Nepal and the sunrise over Tibet, an image I’ll never ever, ever forget. And whilst climbing Mount Lhotse I was gifted with being able to witness the sunrise illuminate Mount Everest,” she said.

Kloos promised to share more, but was decompressing from what was the most wildly beautiful experience.

“I feel good, strong, blissful and grateful for this epically special season. Thank you to everyone for the love and support. And to my team and Sherpa brothers, thank you for the laughs, dances, hugs and one incredible adventure,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA paraglider flies off Mount Everest

Johannesburg paraglider and climber Pierre Carter became the first person to legally fly off Mount Everest in Nepal this week and the second solo ...
News
21 hours ago

Climb every mountain? No, I’ll just scale Everest 26 times

Sherpa breaks his record and establishes a new one on Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s route
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Saray Khumalo on conquering Everest and other summits

Saray Khumalo was the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest in a feat that took her four attempts. Many would have called it quits, but ...
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August