Covid-19 positivity rate at 22.6%

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 8,179 new Covid-19 cases, representing a 22.6% positivity rate.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,908,020.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%, the Eastern Cape 8% and Free State 7%. Northern Cape accounted for 4%, Mpumalanga and North West each 3%, and Limpopo 1%.