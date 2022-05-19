Covid-19 positivity rate at 22.6%
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 8,179 new Covid-19 cases, representing a 22.6% positivity rate.
This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,908,020.
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%, the Eastern Cape 8% and Free State 7%. Northern Cape accounted for 4%, Mpumalanga and North West each 3%, and Limpopo 1%.
The health department recorded another 55 deaths and of these, 18 occurred in the past 24—48 hours. This brings total fatalities to date to 100,867.
There has been an increase of 145 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The total number of people currently hospitalised is 3,209.
TimesLIVE
