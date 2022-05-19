Did the Covid-19 pandemic cause people to drink more?

Global studies have shown that while alcohol consumption may not have increased across the board during the Covid-19 pandemic, some people increasingly turned to the bottle to help them cope.

A South African study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, earlier this year found “heavy episodic drinkers consumed more alcohol than usual during both increased and decreased lockdown restrictions and reported drinking more alcohol because they felt stressed, felt a need to relax, and felt bored”.

SA experienced four alcohol bans during the pandemic.

One international study published in February found the pandemic affected people's drinking habits differently, depending on individual and environmental circumstances.

“Throughout the early months of the first wave of Covid-19, about a quarter of study samples reported increases in alcohol consumption, and a quarter reported decreases in consumption.”

A more recent study from Australia gave similar results,

“While alcohol use during the pandemic did not appear to increase overall, our findings highlight that alcohol use remained high and identify a number of factors that may be associated with alcohol consumption at elevated risk levels. People experiencing mental health symptoms and those with greater opportunities for social drinking may be key targets for public health measures aimed at reducing harmful drinking.”

It noted a study showing an increase in the delivery of alcohol to homes but said reduced opportunities for social drinking may have reduced alcohol consumption for others.

It called for “greater understanding of motivations for drinking across public and private contexts, along with targeted support for high-risk groups”.

The World Health Organization said social distancing “reduces the availability of alcohol, so it presents a great opportunity to reduce your drinking and become healthier”.

It advised those in quarantine or working from home to keep a strict schedule and not be tempted to drink during the day or stockpile alcohol.

“When working from home, adhere to your usual workplace rules and do not drink. Remember that after a lunch break you should still be in a fit state to work, and that is not possible if you are under the influence of alcohol.

“Alcohol is not a necessary part of your diet and should not be a priority on your shopping list. Avoid stockpiling alcohol at home, as this will potentially increase your alcohol consumption and the consumption of others in your household.

“Your time, money and other resources are better invested in buying healthy and nutritious food that will maintain good health and enhance your immune system response.”

A study in the South African Medical Journal found “the complete restriction on the sale of alcohol resulted in a statistically significant reduction in unnatural deaths regardless of the length of curfew”.

“To the contrary, periods where no or limited restrictions on alcohol were in force had no significant effect, or resulted in significantly increased unnatural deaths,” it added.

