×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom confirms breakdowns at Tutuka plant were a result of sabotage

19 May 2022 - 17:29 By TIMESLIVE
Eskom on Thursday confirmed that its own workers were likely behind the breakdowns at the Tutuka plant in Mpumalanga.
Eskom on Thursday confirmed that its own workers were likely behind the breakdowns at the Tutuka plant in Mpumalanga.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Eskom on Thursday confirmed that sabotage, most likely by its own employees, was behind the breakdowns at the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga this week. 

“Eskom can confirm an incident in which a cable was severed at the Tutuka power station this week while the power station was finalising preparations to return unit 5 to service. The damage to the cable had the effect of delaying the unit’s return to service by three days as it took some time to locate the fault.

“Once discovered, the cable was repaired in a short space of time. The return to service of unit 5 was resumed. On the same day, a few hours later, it was again discovered that there was a station control air pressure drop and the same unit 5 turbine systems which consume control air for operation were de-energised. It was later discovered that the control air pipe supplying the turbine systems had been cut with a power tool and the entire bend removed.”

Eskom said it tried to repair the damage by welding the pipe back on and the system charged with control air before being normalised.

101 days of winter outages possible ... and they could’ve been prevented

De Ruyter and experts outline the steps government must take to stop further misery for SA
News
4 weeks ago

 

The affected unit was expected to return to service later on Thursday.

“Eskom believes these were deliberate acts of sabotage by someone who had access to the site where only employees have access and knows the security features in the area quite well. Eskom has laid criminal charges with the police and its forensic team is assisting with the investigation.”

The power utility said this was fifth incident of sabotage since March 2021.

All have been reported to the police.

“As previously communicated, Eskom has employed measures to improve security at all its power stations in general and Tutuka power station in particular, where additional security personnel and smart technology have been introduced. While these measures have significantly improved security at Tutuka, including a reduction in cable theft incidents, it is to be noted that incidents such as this one serve as an opportunity to apply further improvements to securing the facility and the supply of electricity.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA braces for possible full week of load-shedding — Here’s the difference between stages 3 and 4

Eskom has warned of a full week of load-shedding, saying stage 4 may continue if the power utility fails to gather enough generation capacity to feed ...
News
2 days ago

Black working class in townships bear the burden of SA's electricity crisis — study

The University of Johannesburg conducted a study in Soweto to explore the experiences, responses and solutions of community members regarding the ...
News
1 day ago

SA's had more load-shedding in 2022 compared to the same period last year

By May 10 Eskom had implemented 32 days of load-shedding this year, compared to 26 days over the same period last year.
News
1 week ago

Will Eskom be declared a state of disaster? Gordhan says no because load-shedding is a 'protective tool'

“There is no requirement for Eskom or government to declare such an emergency,” said Pravin Gordhan.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student