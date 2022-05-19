×

South Africa

LISTEN | 'Dismiss Mkhwebane interdict application with costs,' says parliament

19 May 2022 - 18:15 By TIMESLIVE
Parliament and president legal team says Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane stands to benefit from impeachment process.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Parliament's legal team in the public protector’s impeachment interdict case has asked the Western Cape High Court to dismiss the case with costs. 

Listen:

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in court in a bid to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa and parliament from suspending her. Parliament's and the president's legal team argued that Mkhwebane stands to benefit from the impeachment process.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

RECORDED | Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to court on Thursday to fight impeachment proceedings against her.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'Conflicted Ramaphosa can’t suspend Mkhwebane,' Mpofu argues in impeachment case

The public protector’s interdict to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her was heard by the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Mkhwebane believes she is being ‘victimised by powerful forces’

Public protector’s lawyers argue that a possible leak from the ConCourt was intended to influence the high court
News
1 day ago
