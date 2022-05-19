LISTEN | 'Dismiss Mkhwebane interdict application with costs,' says parliament
19 May 2022 - 18:15
Parliament's legal team in the public protector’s impeachment interdict case has asked the Western Cape High Court to dismiss the case with costs.
Listen:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in court in a bid to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa and parliament from suspending her. Parliament's and the president's legal team argued that Mkhwebane stands to benefit from the impeachment process.
