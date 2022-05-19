LISTEN | SA’s water crisis a 'slow-onset catastrophe', says water expert

SA's water crisis has been worsening over the past few years as the country battles water supply issues and scarcity.

According to co-founder and CEO of the SA Water Chamber Benoît Le Roy, neglected infrastructure and the lack of funding and investment are the main reasons for the country's worsening water crisis.

Le Roy says the water crisis is “far worse” that the energy crisis.

“We're talking more than R1-trillion in water infrastructure required to give us water security.”