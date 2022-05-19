×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | SA’s water crisis a 'slow-onset catastrophe', says water expert

19 May 2022 - 15:14 By Demi Buzo
In recent years, big metros such as Cape Town and more recently Nelson Mandela Bay have faced an imminent 'day zero' as they grapple to provide basic water services. Stock photo.
In recent years, big metros such as Cape Town and more recently Nelson Mandela Bay have faced an imminent 'day zero' as they grapple to provide basic water services. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

SA's water crisis has been worsening over the past few years as the country battles water supply issues and scarcity. 

According to co-founder and CEO of the SA Water Chamber Benoît Le Roy, neglected infrastructure and the lack of funding and investment are the main reasons for the country's worsening water crisis.

Le Roy says the water crisis is “far worse” that the energy crisis. 

“We're talking more than R1-trillion in water infrastructure required to give us water security.”

LISTEN HERE:

In recent years big metros, such as Cape Town and more recently Nelson Mandela Bay, have faced an imminent “day zero” as the municipality grapples to provide basic water services. 

Though there are no substitutes for this resource, alternative water measures, such as the reuse of waste water for “commercial, agricultural and industrial uses”, could be implemented. The other alternative is the desalination of sea water in coastal areas. 

However, according to Le Roy, such a measure can take up to seven or eight years of planning, which some parts of the country cannot afford as the water situation continues to worsen.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

West Rand municipality fined for not managing untreated wastewater

The Randfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday fined the Rand West City local municipality R10m for contravening environmental laws
News
1 day ago

Providing water to municipalities requires budget not slogans, Mchunu tells EFF

Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu did not take kindly to the EFF’s criticism and rejection of his more than R110bn budget for the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Half of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water by June, residents warned

Nelson Mandela Bay is in danger of running out of water and the only solution is to cut consumption — drastically and immediately.
News
1 week ago

The rebuild: Here’s what eThekwini municipality is doing to restore water infrastructure

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says the estimated cost of damage to water and sanitation infrastructure is R1bn.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August