LISTEN | SA’s water crisis a 'slow-onset catastrophe', says water expert
SA's water crisis has been worsening over the past few years as the country battles water supply issues and scarcity.
According to co-founder and CEO of the SA Water Chamber Benoît Le Roy, neglected infrastructure and the lack of funding and investment are the main reasons for the country's worsening water crisis.
Le Roy says the water crisis is “far worse” that the energy crisis.
“We're talking more than R1-trillion in water infrastructure required to give us water security.”
LISTEN HERE:
In recent years big metros, such as Cape Town and more recently Nelson Mandela Bay, have faced an imminent “day zero” as the municipality grapples to provide basic water services.
Though there are no substitutes for this resource, alternative water measures, such as the reuse of waste water for “commercial, agricultural and industrial uses”, could be implemented. The other alternative is the desalination of sea water in coastal areas.
However, according to Le Roy, such a measure can take up to seven or eight years of planning, which some parts of the country cannot afford as the water situation continues to worsen.
