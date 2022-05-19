Prescription medicines stolen, sold by security guards: Hawks

Two security guards meant to be protecting health clinics in Mpumalanga have been arrested.

The suspects, aged 49 and 61, were arrested by the Hawks' Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit and the K9 unit on Tuesday for contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

They appeared in the Evander magistrate's court on Wednesday, where they were released on bail of R3,000 each.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said they were employed as security guards responsible for guarding clinics in the Gert Sibande district.

“Information was received about security guard who were selling medication. A search warrant was obtained and a disruptive operation was conducted whereby the house of the suspect was visited. During the search, different types of medications and surgical gloves found were confiscated and she was arrested,” she said.

“Further investigation led the team to her colleague's residential premises in eMalahleni. The team proceeded to his house, and during the search, different medications which required prescriptions were found and confiscated. He was also arrested.”

The case was postponed to July for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

